Bigg Boss Tamil 3: First Elimination Might Be One Among These Two Contestants?

Unnecessarily vanitha interfered and started the fight. Abhirami no comments #BiggBossTamil3 — Gracesapna (@gracesapna) June 26, 2019

Vanitha Started The Fight?

Bigg Boss Tamil fans are seemingly unhappy with the behaviour of Vanitha Vijayakumar in the previous day. In this tweet, it has been mentioned that it was she who started off a fight for unnecessary reasons.

The Comparisons

The audiences have started drawing comparisons with the contestants of the first season, Here is a tweet which indirectly says that Vanitha Vijayakumar is the Gayathri Raghuram of this season.

Another Comparison

While Vanitha is being compared with Gayathri Raghuram, Abhirami Venkatachalam is being compared with Julie, who was one of the contestants of the first season. Here's a tweet in connection with the same.

#BiggBossTamil3 #vanithavijaykumar looks like that corrupted and Saroja Akka kind of boss.#AbhiramiVenkatachalam #SakshiAgarwal - vesam vesam !! Elimination list is getting ready 😀 — Daniel Raj (@DanielRajtweets) June 26, 2019

The Eliminations

Negative responses are largely coming in connection with the behaviour of Vanitha Vijayakumar. Similarly, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Sakshi Aggarwal too are not enjoying much support.

Yes Abirami started showing her attitude first, and ladies are jumping as though Meera stabbed Abi alive! Shabbaaaa...



Vanitha failed as a leader. 👎#BiggBossTamil3 #BiggBossTamil #BiggBoss3 — Koshey (@kosilakatirber) June 26, 2019

Abhirami Started Off The Fight?

Some of the audiences are of the opinion that Abhirami had started off showing her attitude first, which led to the verbal war. It is also being said that Vanitha has failed as a leader.

Wat a drama by #Abhirami. This girl just remind me to Julie.. Fake crying. #BiggBossTamil3#BiggBossTamil — Fyda (@FydaM_26) June 26, 2019

Fake Crying?

In this particular tweet, it is being said that Abhirami Venkatachalam had come up with fake tears in the previous episode. There are criticisms for her dramatic behaviour as well.

Trolls

Meanwhile, trolls have been coming in for Abhirami's behaviour from the previous episodes.