Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Kamal Haasan Shoots For The Promo? The Big News On The way?

Both the seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil have tasted enormous success among the masses. It turned out to be the choicest reality show of the Tamil audiences and the TRP ratings that it received were fabulous. Due credits must be given to Kamal Haasan, who did a fabulous job as the host of the reality show.

Now, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 is on the way and the fans have been waiting to know who the host of this season would be. It was widely believed that Kamal Haasan might back out since he has stepped into full-time politics.

However, some of the updates that have now come out are sure to leave Kamal Haasan fans happy. A latest report by Vikatan claims that the shoot of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3's promo has commenced near EVP studios and Kamal Haasan is a part of the shoot. Well, this has rightly led to believe that Kamal Haasan will be back as the host of this popular show. If that happens, it would indeed be great to see Ulaganayagan as the master host yet again.

The report also adds that the promo will be aired on the channel soon. Reportedly, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 will commence in June second week. Let us wait for the official announcement to get a clear picture.

