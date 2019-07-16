English
    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Update: Delhi Ganesh's Son To Be The Wild-card Entry?

    By
    |

    It has been three weeks since Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 started and the latest edition of the show has witnessed some interesting developments. After the first day on which the names of the 15 contestants were announced, there came a big surprise in the first week itself with Meera Mitun joining the race as the 16th contestant of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.

    Now, if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the latest edition of Bigg Boss Tamil edition has more surprises in store for the audiences. According to the reports, a wild-card entry might soon happen in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and the news had left everyone quite excited about.

    Interestingly, reports have also come up regarding who the new entrant of the house will be. According to one of the tweets that have been doing the rounds, Maha will be the wild-card entry to Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. Maha, who is the son of veteran actor Delhi Ganesh, is an actor himself. The youngster had made his debut in Tamil films with Ennul Aayiram, which released in 2016.

    Take a look at the tweet here...

    However, the makers of the show have not revealed any hints regarding the entry of a new contestant. Let us wait for the promos and the upcoming episodes to get a clear picture regarding this.

    Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 has as many as 14 contestants in the fourth week. The second eviction happened during the weekend episodes with Vanitha Vijayakumar exiting the house. Earlier, Fathima Babu, who was one among the prominent contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, had bid goodbye to the house in the second week. At the same time, the makers of the show have put out the eviction list of the fourth week and once again, five members have made it to the danger zone.

