English
    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Vanitha Vijayakumar Nominates Cheran And Leaves Everyone Shocked!

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 has started off in style and now, the highly popular show is all set to enter the most-exciting phases. The first week went away without any nominations or eliminations. But now, the first Monday will witness the first set of nominations for the first elimination from the house and the audiences are quite excited about the same.

    Meanwhile, the new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 has been aired by Vijay Television. The brand new promo, which came out early this morning, has captured the interest of the audiences. The Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 promo has snippets of the first nomination procedures and the contestants could be seen naming the persons whom they want to put in the first elimination list. The promo also reveals the reasons put forward by them as well.

    But what has garnered the attention of the fans are the comments by Vanitha Vijayakumar. For the uninitiated, Vanitha Vijayakumar was the first captain of the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 house. In the promo, Vanitha Vijayakumar could be seen nominating Cheran to the elimination list. She could be heard saying that she is nominating Cheran for the list for reasons known to her.

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3: Vanitha Vijayakumar Nominates Cheran And It Leaves Everyone Shocked!

    Well, Cheran's entry to the nomination list has definitely left the fans a bit surprised. After first week, it was quite obvious regarding the selections of some of the contestants but Cheran has stayed away from controversies and fights. But this has definitely left the fans a bit shocked. Moreover, Vanitha Vijayakumar had also picked Cheran as one among her favourite contestants inside the house during the weekend episodes. We have to wait for the complete episode to be aired to know more about the rest of the nominations as well as what has happened actually. The promo has definitely hit the right chords as it has sparked the interest of the audiences.

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

