Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Week 2 Eviction List: Madhumitha, Meera Mitun, Cheran & Others!

Meera Mitun

Meera Mitun, who entered the show as the 16th contestant has found a place in the first eviction list of this season. She received as many as 8 votes with Abhirami, Sherin, Kavin, Sakshi Agarwal, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Tharshan, Losliya and Mugen Rao nominating her.

Madhumitha

Madhumitha too has found a place in the eviction list with the actress getting as many as 6 votes. It seems like the Tamil Ponnu remark didn't go down well with most of the inmates. Abhirami, Sherin, Kavin, Sandy Master, Sakshi Agarwal and Reshma nominated her to the eviction list.

Cheran

Cheran has also entered the eviction list with the director being nominated by 5 members namely Sandy Thomas, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Saravanan, Mugen Rao, Mohan Vaidya. Some of them claimed that he is playing a safe game and not showing out the real emotions.

Fathima Babu

Fathima Babu is yet another prominent contestant who has found a place in the eviction list with the actress getting 4 votes. Madhumitha, Reshma, Saravanan and Mohan Vaidya nominated her for various reasons.

Saravanan

Actor Saravanan too is an entrant to the eviction list. He has received as many as 2 votes. Fathima Babu and Losliya are the inmates who nominated him.

Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal has also been nominated to the eviction list of week 2. She received 2 votes with Meera Mithun and Tharshan nominating her. They have complained of bringing in outside issue inside the house as one among the major reasons.

Kavin

Kavin has also found a place in the eviction list of this week. The young actor received 2 votes during the nomination procedure. Madhumitha and Fathima Babu are the inmates who nominated him.