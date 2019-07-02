English
    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Week 2 Eviction List: Madhumitha, Meera Mitun, Cheran & Others!

    By
    |

    Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 had a very interesting first week and it got completed without any evictions. Now, second week has started off and the audiences have been eagerly looking forward for the eviction list. As expected, the first eviction list of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 was announced on Monday's (July 01, 2019) episode. The members of the house were asked to come inside the confession room and nominate 2 persons each to the eviction list by giving proper reasons. It was also revealed that Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was the previous captain of the house and Mohan Vaidya, who is the current captain, can't be nominated. Who all have found a place in the eviction list? Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.

    Meera Mitun

    Meera Mitun, who entered the show as the 16th contestant has found a place in the first eviction list of this season. She received as many as 8 votes with Abhirami, Sherin, Kavin, Sakshi Agarwal, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Tharshan, Losliya and Mugen Rao nominating her.

    Madhumitha

    Madhumitha too has found a place in the eviction list with the actress getting as many as 6 votes. It seems like the Tamil Ponnu remark didn't go down well with most of the inmates. Abhirami, Sherin, Kavin, Sandy Master, Sakshi Agarwal and Reshma nominated her to the eviction list.

    Cheran

    Cheran has also entered the eviction list with the director being nominated by 5 members namely Sandy Thomas, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Saravanan, Mugen Rao, Mohan Vaidya. Some of them claimed that he is playing a safe game and not showing out the real emotions.

    Fathima Babu

    Fathima Babu is yet another prominent contestant who has found a place in the eviction list with the actress getting 4 votes. Madhumitha, Reshma, Saravanan and Mohan Vaidya nominated her for various reasons.

    Saravanan

    Actor Saravanan too is an entrant to the eviction list. He has received as many as 2 votes. Fathima Babu and Losliya are the inmates who nominated him.

    Sakshi Agarwal

    Sakshi Agarwal has also been nominated to the eviction list of week 2. She received 2 votes with Meera Mithun and Tharshan nominating her. They have complained of bringing in outside issue inside the house as one among the major reasons.

    Kavin

    Kavin has also found a place in the eviction list of this week. The young actor received 2 votes during the nomination procedure. Madhumitha and Fathima Babu are the inmates who nominated him.

