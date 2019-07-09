Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Week 3 Eviction List: Who Are The New Contestants In The Danger Zone?

Madhumitha

Madhumitha is one among the contestants who is in the danger zone in week 3. She has been nominated by as many as 7 members. Sakshi Agarwal, Sherin, Reshma, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Meera Mitun, Mohan Vaidya and Abhirami Ranganathan nominated her. Some of them pointed out her attitude issues as the reason to nominate her.

Saravanan

Saravanan is yet another contestant to make it to the eviction list of week 3. He received as many as 4 votes. Sakshi Agarwal, Reshma, Vanitha Vijayakumar and Mohan Vaidya nominated him to the list. Contestants pointed out his lazy attitude and lack of participation as the reasons to nominate him.

Meera Mitun

Meera Mitun, who was in the eviction list of previous week, has found a place in this week's list as week. She also received as many as 4 votes with Sherin, Mugen Rai, Kavin, Sandy Master, Cheran, Tharshan and Abhirami Ranganathan nominating her to the list. Many of the contestants mentioned that she is creating problems inside the house.

Vanitha Vijayakumar

Vanitha Vijayakumar has made an entry to the eviction list of week 3. It is for the first time that she is entering the eviction list. As many as 7 contestants nominated her. Mugen Rao, Kavin, Losliya, Sandy Master, Saravanan, Cheran, Tharshan etc., were the ones who nominated her. Certain members pointed out that she is inflating normal issues to another level and even shouting for simple issues.

Mohan Vaidya

Mohan Vaidya, who was the captain of the house in the previous week, has also made an entry to the eviction list. He received 2 votes with Losliya and Saravanan nominating him to the eviction list.