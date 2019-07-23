Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 Week 5 Eviction List: A Tight Competition Is On Cards!

Meera Mitun

Meera has found a place in the eviction list for the fourth consecutive week. This time, she has received 4 votes with Sakshi Agarwal, Sherin, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Losliya nominating her.

Saravanan

Saravana is once again in the danger zone with him receiving 3 votes in this week's eviction list. Sakshi Agarwal, Sherin and Mugen Rao are the contestants who nominated him. Some of them complained of his lack of involvement as the prime reason.

Abhirami Venkatachalam

Abhirami Venkatachalam has found a place in this week's eviction list. Sandy, Kavin, Saravanan and Meera nominated her to the eviction list. One among the contestants complained that she is artificial and another one stated that she is indirectly creating problems.

Sakshi Agarwal

Sakshi Agarwal is the contestant who has received the maximum number of votes in this week's nomination procedure. She received 7 votes with majority of them stating that she is not well at this moment of time. Sandy, Kavin, Tharshan, Cheran, Madhumitha, Meera Mitun and Loliya were the ones who nominated her. Certain contestants also cited the meeting issue as the reason to nominate her.

Kavin

Kavin has also made it to this week's eviction list. Tharshan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, Cheran, Madhumitha and Reshma nominated him to the eviction list. Some of them mentioned that he is playing with the feelings of certain contestants, which is not good.

Cheran

Cheran, who was in the last week's eviction list, is in this week's eviction list a well. He received 2 votes in the nomination procedure. Saravan and Reshma nominated him.