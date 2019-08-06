Bigg Boss Tamil Unseen Videos Day 43: Losliya And Abhirami In A Conversation About Mugen Rao!

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 saw yet another nomination procedure on Day 43. However, there was another incident that captured the interest of the audiences. Issues erupted between Abhirami Venkatachalam and Mugen Rao, who have been very good friends, and during a conversation, Mugen had lost his temper.

Meanwhile, a few clips from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 unseen have come out on social media platform. In the videos, Abhirami Venkatachalam could be seen speaking to Losliya about Mugen Rao and the events that unfolded on that day. Interestingly, they could also be seen discussing the temperament issues of Mugen. Abhirami Venkatachalam reveals that she was emotionally weak after the incident that happened yesterday. However, Abhirami reveals that she holds no angst against Mugen Rao. She also added that what she really is taking care of is not to hurt Mugen Rao's feelings by any way. Losliya also advised her to sort out any such issues that may arise between them in the future by holding a one-to-one conversation.

As everyone knows, Mugen Rao has been elected as the new captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house. Abhirami Venkatachalam has also spoken about her excitement to see Mugen Rao as the new captain of the house and how thrilled she is to see how he would handle his tenure as a captain. Take a look at the video clips here..

Interestingly, Abhirami Venkatachalam has found a place in the Week 7 eviction list. As many as seven contestants nominated her to the eviction list. On the other hand, Losliya too has been nominated to the eviction list with the popular contestant receiving three votes. Sakshi Agarwal is another contestant in this week's eviction list. Meanwhile, Saravanan, who also had made it to the eviction list has been eliminated from the house and this was revealed towards the end of yesterday's episode.