Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process Changed; How To Vote For Your Favourite Contestants?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 is currently underway, and the show has entered the most exciting phases of eviction and the voting procedures. The first eviction list was revealed on Monday (July 01, 2019) with as many as seven contestants going into the danger zone. The audiences can vote for their favourite contestants and save them from getting evicted from the house.

What Is The Change In Voting Procedure?

Interestingly, the audiences who were gearing up to cast their vote were in for a surprise. Earlier, the audiences had the option to cast their votes through Google but this time, this particular option has been disabled by the team.

How Can You Vote?

Now, according to the latest update, a viewer can save his/her favourite contestant by casting votes through Hotstar App.

What Is The Process?

1 - At first, the user has to install HotStar App on your phone.

2 - You can login to the HotStar App using your email id, phone number or social media account.

3 - To enter the Bigg Boss page, you have to click on the Bigg Boss Tamil banner or type Bigg Boss Tamil in the search bar.

4 - Click on the 'Vote' button.

5 - Search for the names that have been added to the eviction list of a particular week.

6 - A user has the facility to cast 50 votes/day till Saturday midnight. You can give these 50 votes to the same contestant or split it among the other contestants whom you want to save from elimination.

Is There Any Alternative Way?

Apart from voting through the Hotstar App, the audiences can save their contestant(s) from elimination by giving a missed call to the numbers corresponding to each contestant.

As mentioned above, seven contestants have made it to the eviction list of this week. Madhumitha, Meera Mitun, Cheran, Saravanan, Kavin, Fathima Babu and Sakshi Agarwal are the contestants in the eviction list.