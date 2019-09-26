Bigil AP And TS Pre- Release Business: A Career Best For Vijay

Bigil, featuring Vijay in the lead, is arguably one of the biggest and most eagerly awaited movies of the year. The Atlee-directed film has grabbed plenty of attention as it features Kollywood's undisputed 'Thalapathy' in a brand new avatar, which is a positive development. Now, here is some big news for Vijay fans. According to a popular handle, Bigil has done impressive pre-release business in the Telugu states. While the official figures are not out, early estimates suggest that the AP/TS rights have been acquired for Rs 10 crore, a record for a Vijay movie.

The report further states that Bigil's pre-release business has been closed in areas such as Nizam, Ceded and Guntur. However, talks are still on in a few other territories. One is likely to get a clear picture in a few days.

Vijay has a decent market in the Telugu states, which makes Bigil an important release for all concerned. As the pre-release business is impressive, the stakes are pretty high and it remains to be seen if the film is able to deliver the goods.

In case you did not know, Bigil is a commercial entertainer that features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach. The film's powerful posters suggest that it deals with women's empowerment, which might help it click with the family audience. Bigil features Nayanthara as the leading lady, and this has piqued the curiosity. Actors Kathir and Yogi Babu too are a part of the cast.

On Vijay's birthday (June 22), Kathir had said that he enjoyed working with the Jilla star and called Bigil one of the biggest surprises of his life.

"Something comes into ur life so unexpectedly & takes ur heart by surprise and change ur life forever which u have never dreamt off that's our #BIGIL ! Happy Birthday my dear @actorvijay

anna! Love u & thank u & @Atlee_dir

na for the lovely moments! #Bigil2ndLook #HBDEminemVijay," (sic) Kathir had tweeted.

Bigil is slated to hit screens this Diwali and the buzz is it will open well at the box office.