Bigil: Atlee Creates One More Issue For The Vijay Starrer? Fans Worried

A Roadblock

According to a leading YouTube channel, Atlee has indirectly created a big problem for the Bigil team. The young filmmaker, apparently, wanted to wrap up the shoot of Bigil by August-end. These plans, however, went for a toss when stunt director Anal Arasu informed him that he would be needing at least 22 days to film a fight sequence that is an integral part of the climax. The buzz is that this situation would not have cropped up had Atlee planned things properly.

The Background

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Atlee has landed in trouble while working on Bigil. Some time ago, it was reported that the director was on the verge of being dropped from the movie as a producer had claimed that Mersal was plagiarised from Moondru Mugam. However, luckily for Atlee, the controversy died down.

A Non-controversial Affair?

Vijay and Atlee's Mersal had landed in a major controversy when some BJP leaders slammed the film for criticising a few central government schemes. The buzz is that, unlike Mersal, Bigil will not have any political undertones, which suggests that it is going to a non-controversial affair.

A Crucial Release For Vijay

Last year, Vijay suffered a setback when Sarkar underperformed at the box office despite opening on a solid note, The film ran into trouble with the AIADMK, for allegedly trying to 'defame' J Jayalalithaa, which affected its collections once the initial buzz died down. As such, Bigil is a crucial release for the mass hero.