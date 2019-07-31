Bigil Audio Launch Might Be Postponed Due To AR Rahman?
AR Rahman fans have much to cheer about as the music maestro's next album in Tamil will be the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, a film that ranks high on expectations. Already, the makers of the film have released the single Singapenne and fans of AR Rahman and Thalapathy Vijay are extremely happy with the way the song has turned out to be. Meanwhile, there are some disappointing reports for those who have been waiting for an important update about Bigil audio. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
Bigil Audio Launch
Reports were doing the rounds that the Bigil team is planning something special for August 15, 2019. It was widely believed that team Bigil might conduct the audio launch ceremony on Independence Day.
The Latest Update
At the same time, one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube channel has come up with an important update. In the report, it has been mentioned that the audio launch ceremony of Bigil will not happen on August 15, 2019.
What Is The Reason?
It is being said that AR Rahman's busy schedule is being considered as the reason for the same. According to reports, AR Rahman will be there in Tamil Nadu only till the first week of August after which he would be travelling abroad.
The New Date
The report also suggests that it will be a month-long tour. That means that the music maestro will be returning only in Septemeber. If that is the case, Bigil's audio launch might happen only in September 2019. This has made Thalapathy Vijay fans wait further for the complete package of songs.
Meanwhile, it is being said that the team will be releasing the next songs in the days to come. Interestingly, it was also being speculated that Bigil's teaser might come on August 15, 2019. Let us wait and see what the big team is planning.
(Source: Valai Pechu)