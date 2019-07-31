Bigil Audio Launch Might Be Postponed Due To AR Rahman?

Bigil Audio Launch

Reports were doing the rounds that the Bigil team is planning something special for August 15, 2019. It was widely believed that team Bigil might conduct the audio launch ceremony on Independence Day.

The Latest Update

At the same time, one of the latest reports by a popular YouTube channel has come up with an important update. In the report, it has been mentioned that the audio launch ceremony of Bigil will not happen on August 15, 2019.

What Is The Reason?

It is being said that AR Rahman's busy schedule is being considered as the reason for the same. According to reports, AR Rahman will be there in Tamil Nadu only till the first week of August after which he would be travelling abroad.

The New Date

The report also suggests that it will be a month-long tour. That means that the music maestro will be returning only in Septemeber. If that is the case, Bigil's audio launch might happen only in September 2019. This has made Thalapathy Vijay fans wait further for the complete package of songs.