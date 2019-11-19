    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Bigil Beats Viswasam To Be The Second Highest Grossing Movie At Tamil Nadu Box Office?

      Bigil has completed 25 days of run in theatres across Tamil Nadu and the Vijay starrer has turned out to be one of the biggest successes of Tamil film industry. The film from Vijay-Atlee team was expected to break major records and the movie has done the same. Now, if the reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Bigil has overtaken Viswasam to become the second highest-grossing movie at the Tamil Nadu box office.

      

      Reportedly, Bigil also has turned out to be the top grosser of 2019 at the Tamil Nadu box office. According to reports, the Vijay starrer has collected around Rs 142 crore from the 25 days of run in theatres across Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, the Ajith Kumar starrer Viswasam, which was also a tremendous success at the box office had collected around Rs 138 crore in its final run.

      However, Baahubali 2, the magnum opus which hit theatres in 2017, continues to be the top-grossing movie at the Tamil Nadu box office. If reports are to be believed, the SS Rajamouli directorial which went on to shatter major box office records had collected around Rs 145 crore in its final run from Tamil Nadu.

      Well, it needs to be seen whether Bigil can go on to overtake Baahubali's record in its final run at the Tamil Nadu box office. Bigil is still continuing its good run in theatres and the movie had collected decent figures even during the past weekend, despite two new movies joining the box office race.

      It is indeed a big achievement for Bigil, especially considering that the movie was not a solo release and it had faced tight competition from Kaithi, which won rave reviews from all over. Nevertheless, both the movies went on to perform extremely well at the box office.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 8:54 [IST]
