      Bigil Box Office Collection (Day 5): The Vijay Starrer Begins The Weekdays In Style!

      Bigil, the latest film from Vijay-Atlee team that hit theatres as a Diwali release, is continuing its tremendous run at the box office. After the stupendous weekend that the film enjoyed across the globe, all eyes were on the movie's performance on the weekdays. It was indeed an acid test for the movie and the Vijay starrer had to prove that it here to stay. Now, the latest reports that have come in prove that the film has secured excellent marks for the weekday test. Read Bigil box office collection (day 5) report to know further details regarding the same.

      Good Performance On Tuesday

      Despite being a working day, Bigil continues to top the charts, and the collections didn't face any major dip. There was no stopping Bigil for the evening shows with the film registering good occupancy rates.

      Day 5 At Chennai Box Office

      Bigil performed exceedingly well at the Chennai box office on Tuesday. The movie maintained its fantastic hold and is expected to have collected around Rs 84 lakh on day 5. Reportedly, the movie has collected around Rs 7.82 crore from five days of run in Chennai.

      Day 5 At Tamil Nadu Box Office

      Bigil performed pretty well across all centres in Tamil Nadu on day 5. Going by the reports, the film is expected to have collected around Rs 10 crore on the fifth day and thus taking its Tamil Nadu collections tally to over Rs 85 crore.

      In Other Regions

      Apart from Tamil Nadu, the movie continues its good show in Kerala, Karnataka and AP/TS regions as well. The film is putting up a decent show in these centres on weekdays as well.

      Worldwide Collections

      Bigil has crossed the $1M mark at the USA box office and has turned out to be the third film of Vijay's to achieve this feat. If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, the movie is expected to have collected over Rs 180 crore from five days of run.

