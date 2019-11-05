Bigil Box Office Collections (11 Days): Vijay's Film Reaches A New Milestone!

Bigil has managed to create waves at the box office. The Vijay movie, which is now in the second week of run in theatres is in no mood to settle down as the film is moving ahead at a steady pace, even during the weekdays. The film has been performing extremely well in Chennai city where the movie has crossed yet another milestone. On the 11th day, Bigil went past the 11-crore mark at the Chennai box office.

Earlier, Bigil had performed pretty well on its second weekend as well. The Vijay starrer reportedly collected around Rs 72 lakh on its second Sunday, which is an impressive figure. Now, the reports that have come up regarding the film's collections on its first Monday also prove that Bigil is set for a long and steady run. Reportedly, the movie has collected around Rs 11.08 crore from 11 days of run in Chennai.

Interestingly, Bigil has turned out to be the fourth film of Vijay to go past the 11-crore mark at the Chennai box office. With Bigil also crossing this mark, Vijay now has three back-to-back movies in the 11-crore club. Earlier, Mersal and Sarkar too had grossed above Rs 11 crore at the Chennai box office. Theri was the first film of Vijay's to gross above Rs 11 crore at the Chennai box office.

Well, there are high chances for Bigil to emerge as the top-grossing movie of Vijay at the Chennai box office. At present, the record is held by Sarkar, which was a tremendous success at the Chennai box office.

Meanwhile, Bigil is continuing its powerful run in theatres all across Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest that the movie has already gone past the 100-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. It has turned out to be the third film, after Viswasam and Petta, to cross this milestone. More importantly, Bigil has also reportedly crossed the 250-crore mark at the worldwide box office within 11 days of run.