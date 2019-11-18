Bigil Box Office Collections (24 Days): Vijay Starrer Is Simply Unstoppable!

Bigil, which has turned out to one among the biggest blockbusters of recent times, continues to be simply unstoppable at the box office. The film has completed 24 days of run in theatres across the globe and according to reports, the film enjoyed a good fourth weekend, despite two big movies also joining the box office race.

Reportedly, the film registered a decent number of house full shows on Sunday, which underlines the popularity that the film is enjoying even now. At the Chennai box office, Bigil has gone past the 13-crore mark. However, the movie has been pushed to the third spot in the past weekend, with Action and Sangathamizhan, taking the first and the second spots respectively.

Reportedly, Bigil has collected around Rs 13.24 crore from 24 days of run in theatres in Tamil Nadu. The Vijay starrer is expected to have collected around Rs 15 lakh on its 24th day at the Chennai box office.

Now, Vijay has scored a hat-trick with three of his movie collecting over Rs 13-crore at the Chennai box office. His previous two releases namely Sarkar and Mersal too had collected over Rs 13-crore from Chennai city. Vijay is also the actor with the maximum number of movies in the 13-crore club. Now, it needs to be seen whether Bigil would go on to overtake the collections of Sarkar and Mersal in its final run.

Interestingly, Bigil also continues to rule the social media with tweets and talks regarding the film's performance at the box office bagging all the attention.

Reportedly, Bigil has turned out to be the top-grossing film in the acting career of Vijay so far and the movie has collected over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. In Tamil Nadu, it has emerged as the second highest grossing movie of this year and is only next to Viswasam.