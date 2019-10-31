Bigil Box Office Collections (Day 6): Continues Its Strong And Steady Run!

Bigil has turned out to be one among the top money-spinners of recent times. The strong and steady performance of the movie on weekdays is a positive sign and the Vijay starrer is making it pretty clear that it is not just an opening weekend wonder. Even on the sixth day, Bigil performed pretty decently even though there was a dip in collections in comparison with the previous day. According to reports, the film managed to collect around Rs 58 lakh on day 6 at the Chennai box office. These are really big numbers, considering that it was a normal working day and the festival season has been completed.

According to reports, Bigil has already gone past the Rs 8-crore mark at the Chennai box office. Reportedly, the film has collected around Rs 8.4 crore from 6 days of run at the Chennai box office. Meanwhile, it is being believed that the film collected above Rs 6 crore on its sixth day at the Tamil Nadu box office. The Vijay-Atlee movie is expected to have gone past the 90-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Similarly, Bigil is doing a firm business in Karnataka, Kerala and AP/TS regions. Reportedly, the Vijay starrer emerged as the top-grossing movie on Wednesday in all the above-mentioned regions.

Bigil has put up an impressive show in UAE/GCC, Singapore and Malaysia as well. As reported earlier, the movie has gone past the $1 million mark at the USA box office. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the film has collected around $5,512 on its sixth day at the USA box office. The report also adds that Kaithi has overtaken Bigil in terms of collections of the sixth day.

Nevertheless, Bigil has scaled to new heights within six days of run in theatres. It is being believed that the Vijay movie has crossed the prestigious Rs 200-crore club at the worldwide box office. However, we need to wait for an official announcement from the team to get a clear picture regarding this.