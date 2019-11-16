    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigil Box Office Collections: Vijay's Film Overtakes I To Bag A Big Record!

      By Staff
      |

      Bigil is one such movie which has lived up to all kinds of expectations bestowed on it. The Vijay starrer, directed by Atlee has pocketed many big records at the box office. Now, if the reports that have come up are anything to go by, Bigil has overtaken the Vikram starrer I to pocket a big record and that too at the Kerala box office, where Vijay enjoys a solid fan base. Read Bigil box office update report to know further details regarding this.

      Top Grossing Tamil Movie Of All-time

      Top Grossing Tamil Movie Of All-time

      According to reports, Vijay's Bigil has now turned out to be the top-grossing Tamil movie of all-time at the Kerala box office. Earlier, this record was held by Shankar-Vikram team's I, which hit theatres in 2015.

      Bigil's Box Office Performance In Kerala

      Bigil's Box Office Performance In Kerala

      Bigil had enjoyed a scintillating start at the Kerala box office and it emerged as a hit in the very first week itself. Reportedly, it collected over Rs 4.8 crore on its first day at the Kerala box office. The movie is still continuing its run in many of the prominent centres in Kerala despite the arrival of new releases.

      Vijay Is Leading The Pack

      Vijay Is Leading The Pack

      With Bigil also making a huge impact at the Kerala box office, Vijay has turned out to be the star with the maximum number of movies in the list of top 10 grossing Tamil movies at the Kerala box office. Along with Bigil, Theri, Sarkar, Kaththi, Thuppakki, Theri etc., are also in the list.

      Bigil's Worldwide Collections

      Bigil's Worldwide Collections

      Bigil is in its fourth week of run in theatres and the movie continues to draw a good crowd. Reportedly, the film has managed to gross above Rs 300-crore at the worldwide box office and is now among the top-grossing Tamil movies of all-time. The film is expected to garner decent collections in the upcoming days as well.

      Read more about: bigil vijay
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue