Bigil Box Office Collections: Vijay's Film Overtakes I To Bag A Big Record!

Top Grossing Tamil Movie Of All-time

According to reports, Vijay's Bigil has now turned out to be the top-grossing Tamil movie of all-time at the Kerala box office. Earlier, this record was held by Shankar-Vikram team's I, which hit theatres in 2015.

Bigil's Box Office Performance In Kerala

Bigil had enjoyed a scintillating start at the Kerala box office and it emerged as a hit in the very first week itself. Reportedly, it collected over Rs 4.8 crore on its first day at the Kerala box office. The movie is still continuing its run in many of the prominent centres in Kerala and is expected to expand its collections.

Vijay Is Leading The Pack

With Bigil also making a huge impact at the Kerala box office, Vijay has turned out to be the star with the maximum number of movies in the list of top 10 grossing Tamil movies at the Kerala box office. Along with Bigil, Theri, Sarkar, Kaththi, Thuppakki, Theri etc., are also in the list.

Bigil's Worldwide Collections

Bigil is in its fourth week of run in theatres and the movie continues to draw a good crowd. Reportedly, the film has managed to gross above Rs 300-crore at the worldwide box office and is now among the top-grossing Tamil movies of all-time.