Bigil Box Office Update: Vijay Starrer Successfully Crosses The Break-even Mark?

'Bigil' has turned out to be one among the top-grossing Tamil movies of all-time. The Vijay starrer, directed by Atlee, is in no mood to slow down and now, a report that has come on social media reveals that Bigil has gone on to cross the break-even mark in all regions across Tamil Nadu. This is definitely a big achievement considering that huge stakes were involved in this movie and the rights were sold for a big price. This rightly proves about the popularity that Bigil has attained.

According to reports, Bigil has turned out to be a break-even venture both for its main distributor as well as the area-wise distributors in TN. Not many big-budget movies have managed to achieve this feat. This achievement becomes even more special considering the fact that the movie didn't get a solo release and it has to face stiff competition from 'Kaithi', which has won glowing reviews from all quarters. Meanwhile, the film is all set to complete the third week of its run in theatres today.

As everyone knows, Bigil has already gone past the 100-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. If reports are to be believed, the Vijay starrer has now turned out to be second top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019 at the Tamil Nadu box office. It is next only to the Ajith Kumar starrer 'Viswasam' in this race. Moreover, reports also convey that Bigil is now the top-grossing movie of Vijay at the TN box office.

Bigil is all set to enter the fourth week of run in theatres. This week will witness the arrival of 'Action' and 'Sangathamizhan', which are two of the highly-awaited films. Nevertheless, Vijay-Atlee movie is expected to continue its run in a good number of centres. It needs to be seen whether the release of these biggies would go on to affect the collections of Bigil or not.