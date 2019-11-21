Bigil Box Office: Vijay-Atlee Movie Achieves Unique Record!

Bigil's Total Gross So Far

It was recently revealed that Bigil has gone past the Rs 140-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. Reportedly, the movie collected over Rs 142.75 crore within three weeks of run in theatres and now, the Vijay starrer is expected to have increased its collections further.

Tamil Nadu Share

Bigil has broken-even in Tamil Nadu with the film reportedly fetching huge collections in every centre it released. According to reports, the movie has collected a share of over Rs 80 crore from Tamil Nadu regions alone. The blockbuster flick has turned out to be the independent Tamil movie that collected the maximum theatrical share in the state.

A Record

According to a tweet by popular trade analyst LM Kaushik, Bigil is at the top in terms of both gross as well as the theatrical share that the Vijay starrer has collected in Tamil Nadu. It has beaten all other previous records in the history of Kollywood.

A Mega-Hit

As mentioned above, Bigil has set records at the Tamil Nadu box office; it has set new yardsticks for the upcoming biggies. If reports are to be believed, the film has collected over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. It has turned out to be one among the very few Tamil movies to go past this milestone.