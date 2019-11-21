Bigil Box Office: Vijay-Atlee Movie Achieves Unique Record!
Bigil has had a stupendous run in theatres with the Vijay starrer reaching new milestones at the box office in quick successions. Being a superstar movie, Bigil was expected to break major records and the best part is that the Vijay-Atlee movie has pocketed most of the coveted titles at the Tamil Nadu box office. While the film is all set to enter the fourth week of run, a report has come up regarding a milestone the movie has reached, which places it at the top in the list of the biggest-ever hits of Tamil cinema. Read to know further details.
Bigil's Total Gross So Far
It was recently revealed that Bigil has gone past the Rs 140-crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office. Reportedly, the movie collected over Rs 142.75 crore within three weeks of run in theatres and now, the Vijay starrer is expected to have increased its collections further.
Tamil Nadu Share
Bigil has broken-even in Tamil Nadu with the film reportedly fetching huge collections in every centre it released. According to reports, the movie has collected a share of over Rs 80 crore from Tamil Nadu regions alone. The blockbuster flick has turned out to be the independent Tamil movie that collected the maximum theatrical share in the state.
A Record
According to a tweet by popular trade analyst LM Kaushik, Bigil is at the top in terms of both gross as well as the theatrical share that the Vijay starrer has collected in Tamil Nadu. It has beaten all other previous records in the history of Kollywood.
A Mega-Hit
As mentioned above, Bigil has set records at the Tamil Nadu box office; it has set new yardsticks for the upcoming biggies. If reports are to be believed, the film has collected over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. It has turned out to be one among the very few Tamil movies to go past this milestone.