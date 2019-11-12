Bigil Box Office: Vijay Starrer Overtakes Petta To Pocket A Big Record!

Bigil Beats Petta In Karnataka

Bigil has been performing extremely well in Karnataka. Especially, in Bangalore, the film continues to be one among the most preferred Tamil movies. Reports suggest that Bigil has beaten Petta's collections at the Karnataka box office.

Top-Grossing Tamil Movie In Karnataka

Rajinikanth's Petta too had a glorious run in theatres across Karnataka. However, with Bigil overtaking Petta's collections out there, the Vijay starrer has now turned out to be the top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019 in Karnataka.

Bigil's Collections In Karnataka

According to reports, Bigil has also turned out to be the highest-grossing movie of Vijay at the Karnataka box office. If reports are to be believed, the film has already collected over Rs 19 crore with its run in theatres so far.

A Victorious Run

Bigil has performed exceedingly well in other regions outside Tamil Nadu as well. It has turned out to be one among the best performing movies of Vijay in AP/TS regions. In Kerala, the film has emerged as a big hit and it overtook Petta to become the top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019.