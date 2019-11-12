Bigil Box Office: Vijay Starrer Overtakes Petta To Pocket A Big Record!
Bigil has turned out to be a monstrous hit at the box office with the film breaching many milestones in quick successions. Vijay's latest film with Atlee has turned out to be the biggest success of the superhit actor-director combo. While the film has pocketed many major records at the box office, the latest report that has come up reveals that the movie has overtaken Rajinikanth's Petta in one of the prominent centres. Read Bigil box office collections report to get further details regarding this.
Bigil Beats Petta In Karnataka
Bigil has been performing extremely well in Karnataka. Especially, in Bangalore, the film continues to be one among the most preferred Tamil movies. Reports suggest that Bigil has beaten Petta's collections at the Karnataka box office.
Top-Grossing Tamil Movie In Karnataka
Rajinikanth's Petta too had a glorious run in theatres across Karnataka. However, with Bigil overtaking Petta's collections out there, the Vijay starrer has now turned out to be the top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019 in Karnataka.
Bigil's Collections In Karnataka
According to reports, Bigil has also turned out to be the highest-grossing movie of Vijay at the Karnataka box office. If reports are to be believed, the film has already collected over Rs 19 crore with its run in theatres so far.
A Victorious Run
Bigil has performed exceedingly well in other regions outside Tamil Nadu as well. It has turned out to be one among the best performing movies of Vijay in AP/TS regions. In Kerala, the film has emerged as a big hit and it overtook Petta to become the top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019.
Meanwhile, the latest reports that have come in also reveal that Bigil has turned out to be the latest entrant to the 300-crore club at the worldwide box office. The movie is rightly one among the highest grossers of all-time.