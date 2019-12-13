Bigil Completes 50 Days In Theatres; Vijay Starrer Is The Highest-Grossing Tamil Movie Of 2019!
Bigil's enigmatic run in theatres continues and the Vijay starrer has just completed 50 days of run today (December 13, 2019). The Atlee directorial kick-started its journey on October 25, 2019, and it has been an eventful expedition for the movie as it raced past many milestones. Moreover, the film has also emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil movie of the year and an official announcement regarding the same is out.
Archana Kalpathi's Tweet
On the special day, Archana Kalpathi, the executive producer of the movie, tweeted saying that the movie is the highest-grossing Tamil flick of the year. "As Bigil completes 50 days at the box office to become the highest grossing Tamil movie of the year across the world we would like to thank each every one of you who loved the film and watched it in theatres near you," (sic) she wrote.
Continues Dream Run
According to reports, Bigil is continuing its run in a good number of centres. Reports suggest that the film has above 20 shows/day in Chennai and that too despite the arrival of a good number of new releases. It has already emerged as one of the top-grossing movies of all-time at the Chennai box office.
Worldwide Collections
If reports are to be believed, Bigil is only next to Baahubali 2, in terms of collections at the Tamil Nadu box office. Earlier, reports had come in that the movie has collected around Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.
Amazon Prime Release
Meanwhile, the Vijay movie has also made its release on OTT platform. Bigil was made available on Amazon Prime from December 12, 2019, onwards. It has got a widespread reception on the digital platform and once again, the talks surrounding the film is ruling social media.