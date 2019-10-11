    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts

    Just In

    Must Watch

    Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigil Distributors Nervous About Kaithi? Makers To Reduce Value Of Theatrical Rights By 10 Per Cent

      By
      |

      Vijay, the undisputed 'Thalapathy' of Tamil cinema, is gearing up for the release of the eagerly awaited Bigil, one of the biggest movies of the year. The film, slated to arrive in theatres this Diwali, has already grabbed plenty of attention and this bears testimony to the mass hero's star power. Now, here is a piece of surprising news about Bigil. According to a YouTube channel, the distributors are not too sure about the film's commercial prospects and have requested the team to reduce the value of the theatrical rights by 10 per cent.

      Kaithi Effect?

      Kaithi Effect?

      The channel further claims that the distributors were initially under the impression that Bigil would be a solo release. However, with Karthi's Kaithi joining the Diwali race, things are no longer the same. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed drama has piqued the curiosity big time, which too seems to be giving Bigil distributors sleepless nights. The buzz is that these issues have forced them to take such a drastic step.

      A Bigger Threat Than Expected?

      A Bigger Threat Than Expected?

      Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to direct Thalapathy 64, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The fate of Kaithi might indirectly affect the Vijay starrer. As such, some fans of the Mersal hero might support the Karthi movie, which could affect Bigil in the long run.

      The Background

      The Background

      Bigil is a sports-drama that features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach while highlighting the true meaning of women empowerment. Nayanthara is the leading lady of the much-hyped film, and this is one of its biggest highlights. On the other hand, Kaithi is an action-thriller that features Karthi in a raw new avatar that has taken social media by storm.

      The Road Ahead...

      The Road Ahead...

      Once Bigil hits screens, Vijay will turn his attention to the above-mentioned Thalapathy 64, which is rumoured to be a commercial entertainer with plenty of comic punches. Similarly, once Kaithi arrives in theatres, Karthi will focus on 'Sulthan', marking his first collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna.

      More BIGIL News

      Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 11, 2019
      Go to : Photos
      Go to : Videos

      Go to : Wallpapers
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue