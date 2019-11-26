Bigil Emerges A Big Blockbuster But Fails To Beat 2.0 And Kabali's Records!

It has been one month since the release of Bigil and the Vijay starrer has had an amazing tryst with records. The film has emerged as a huge blockbuster at the box office with the mass entertainer performing extremely well in most of its release centres. While it has shattered many of the records, a few reports reveal that the movie has failed to overtake 2.0 and Kabali at the Karnataka box office.

Reportedly, Bigil has turned out to be the top-grossing Tamil movie of 2019 at the Karnataka box office. If reports are to be believed, the Vijay-Atlee movie is expected to have collected over Rs 20-crore gross at the Karnataka box office. At the same time, Bigil has also emerged as the all-time top-grossing movie of Vijay in Karnataka. It has overtaken Sarkar, which also enjoyed a good run in theatres.

Nevertheless, Bigil has almost ended its theatrical run In Karnataka and is expected to end up as the third highest-grossing Tamil movie of all-time at the Karnataka box office. Rajinikanth's 2.0, which fetched huge numbers at the box office still continues to be highest grossing Tamil movie in Karnataka. Superstar's Kabali, which released in 2016 continues to be at the second spot in the top 5 list and reportedly, Bigil is only next to these two movies.

Interestingly, the list of top 5 Tamil movies at Karnataka box office is dominated by the films of Vijay and Rajinikanth. Petta, the previous release of the Superstar is at the fourth spot whereas Sarkar, which was Thalapathy Vijay's big release of 2018, is at the fifth spot. While Rajinikanth has three films in the list, two movies of Vijay have made it to the top 5 list.

Meanwhile, Bigil has reportedly grosses over Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office and thus becoming the highest grossing movie of Vijay so far.