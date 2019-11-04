Bigil Emerges A Box Office Hit In Telugu Regions; Vijay Creates Record

10 Days Gross Collections

As everyone knows, Whistle was off to a grand start at the box office. Now, according to reports, the movie has collected a gross of Rs 18.25 crore from 10 days of run in AP/TS regions.

Whistle's Share (10 Days)

Whistle had done a good pre-release business and reportedly, it had to collect a share of Rs 10 crore to break-even at the AP/TS box office. According to the latest reports, Bigil has crossed that mark to become a box office hit.

Back-to-back Successes

Well, Vijay is establishing his power at the AP/TS box office and the performance of his recent movies prove that. Vijay's previous release Sarkar also did strong business in Telugu-speaking regions. He is on his way to becoming the most popular Tamil actor in Telugu speaking regions.

The Way Ahead For Whistle..

Well, Whistle is continuing its run in a good number of centres. Reportedly, the film did steady business over the weekend in many of the centres. It is facing tight competition from Karthi's Khaidi, which also released on the same day. Nevertheless, both movies have found a place in the list of best performing dubbed movies from Kollywood in this year, so far.