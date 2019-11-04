Bigil Emerges A Box Office Hit In Telugu Regions; Vijay Creates Record
While Bigil is continuing its fabulous run in Tamil Nadu, the Vijay starrer is creating history in other regions as well. The Atlee directorial, which hit theatres on October 25, 2019, has been doing rock-solid business in theatres across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Telugu dubbed version of the movie titled 'Whistle' has been lapped up by the Telugu audiences and thus, becoming one of the most accepted Telugu dubbed movies of recent times. According to reports, Bigil has already turned out to be a hit at the AP/TS box office and that too within 10 days of run. Read to know further details.
10 Days Gross Collections
As everyone knows, Whistle was off to a grand start at the box office. Now, according to reports, the movie has collected a gross of Rs 18.25 crore from 10 days of run in AP/TS regions.
Whistle's Share (10 Days)
Whistle had done a good pre-release business and reportedly, it had to collect a share of Rs 10 crore to break-even at the AP/TS box office. According to the latest reports, Bigil has crossed that mark to become a box office hit.
Back-to-back Successes
Well, Vijay is establishing his power at the AP/TS box office and the performance of his recent movies prove that. Vijay's previous release Sarkar also did strong business in Telugu-speaking regions. He is on his way to becoming the most popular Tamil actor in Telugu speaking regions.
The Way Ahead For Whistle..
Well, Whistle is continuing its run in a good number of centres. Reportedly, the film did steady business over the weekend in many of the centres. It is facing tight competition from Karthi's Khaidi, which also released on the same day. Nevertheless, both movies have found a place in the list of best performing dubbed movies from Kollywood in this year, so far.