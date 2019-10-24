Bigil First Review Out; Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Be A Big Blockbuster?

The Inside Talk

According to a popular Twitter user, who comes up with major updates on the Tamil film industry, the inside talk is that the Vijay starrer has got blockbuster written all over it.

Fans Are Excited

This particular tweet has already garnered huge popularity on social media with over 8 K likes and 2.4 K retweets. Well, fans are charged up further upon hearing the blockbuster reports about Bigil.

A Sureshot Blockbuster?

Bigil is Vijay's major release after Sarkar and when he joins hands with Atlee, nothing less than a complete entertainer is expected. If the inside report that has come out is anything to go by, Bigil is sure to turn out to be a big blockbuster at the box office.

More About Bigil...

In Bigil, Vijay will be seen playing dual roles, that of a father and son. His makeover as Rayappan, the aged character has already gained attention. He also essays the role of a football coach in the movie. The entire film industry has pinned high hopes on the business prospects of the movie. Let us wait and see what is in store.