    Bigil First Single Has Been Leaked? The AR Rahman Song Looks Stunning!

    Bigil, which is Thalapathy Vijay's next movie has humungous expectations on it. The same applies to the music of the movie as well since none other than AR Rahman has set the tunes to the songs of Bigil. The film marks the fourth association of AR Rahman and Vijay after Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan and Mersal.

    However, there is a news which came in as a surprise to the social media users as well as AR Rahman fans. One of the songs from Bigil movie has been leaked online and it has left everyone stunned. According to the tweets that have been doing the rounds, a 30-second audio clip of the song is circulating on online circuits.

    Reportedly, it is Singapenne song that has been leaked. This particular song has been voiced by AR Rahman and it looks like a very promising number. Going by the snippets of the song, many predict that it will be a dance number featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara.

    However, the audiences are seemingly happy with the way the song has come out and they are indeed waiting for the full version of the song to get released. AR Rahman-Vijay-Atlee team is expected to deliver a cracker of an album with Bigil as well. At the same time, everyone expects a scintillating album that stands higher than Mersal. The songs of Bigil have been penned by Vivek.

    It was on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday that the makers of the team announced the title of the film and also released the first-look poster. It has been revealed that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in a double role in this movie. Along with Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara, the film also features Kathir, Vivek and a host of other actors in important roles. The movie has been slated for a Deepavali release.

