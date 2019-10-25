Bigil Full Movie Leaked Online To Download By Tamilrockers On Day 1!

It is disheartening to see films getting hit by piracy and if the latest reports are anything to be believed, Bigil also has fallen prey to piracy, that too on the first day of its release. According to reports that have come on various media, Bigil full movie has been leaked online for free download by the website Tamilrockers. This definitely is shocking news for all fans as well as genuine movie buffs.

Kollywood has been battling the issues posed by piracy since a long time and movies, irrespective of being big or small, have got leaked online, much to the dismay of the makers. In this year itself, we saw biggies like Viswasam, Petta, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kaappaan and others getting hit by piracy. Most recently, Asuran and Namma Veettu Pillai also faced the same problem.

Bigil is one among the most highly rated projects of the Tamil film industry and has made a worldwide release. It is a biggie in all aspects that is capable of shaking the box office by collecting huge numbers. A film like Bigil, which is a star vehicle, deserves to be viewed in theatres amidst the presence of a full-house crowd.

Nevertheless, Bigil has received promising reports after the completion of the initial shows. It seems like fans are happy with the output that Atlee, the director has given.

Let us believe that Bigil will tread the same path as the other blockbusters this year, which bravely fought piracy by raking in collections and emerging a huge success at the box office.