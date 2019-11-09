Is Bigil A Hit Or Flop? The Box Office Verdict Is Out!

Budget Of The Film

According to the report, the actual production cost of the movie is around Rs 160 crore. Including the publicity cost and other expenditure, the total budget of the movie is expected to be around Rs 163 crore.

Total Business Done

As everyone knows, Bigil had done a solid pre-release business. The movie bagged a huge amount as theatrical rights in various regions alongside dubbing rights, satellite and digital rights, etc. The report says that the total business of the movie is expected to be around Rs 194 crore.

Tamil Nadu Collections

Bigil didn't face a dip in collections after the huge opening it took at the box office. Reportedly, the film is expected to have collected around Rs 119 crore from the Tamil Nadu box office within 10 days of run in theatres.

Profitable Venture In Tamil Nadu?

The report says that initially it was believed that the film might incur a loss for some distributors in Tamil Nadu since it was bought for a huge amount. However, as the film started to collect in big numbers, such opinions changed and it is being believed that Bigil will definitely turn out to be a profitable venture for everyone.

In Other Regions

Bigil has enjoyed a grand run in Kerala, Karnataka, AP/TS and overseas regions. According to reports, the movie has already reaped profits in most of these regions.

Box Office Verdict

Reports say the film has already collected Rs 259 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie, which gave a table profit to the producers and later, to the distributors of various regions, has been declared a big hit at the box office. Hence, the film is one among the best performing big-budget Tamil movies of recent times.