Bigil Movie Gets Termed As TORTURE; Critic Review Gets Thrashed By Fans!

About The First Half

A critic named Shiva Satyam has put up Bigil's review on Twitter. He has mentioned that the first half of the film is crap and the rating that he has given for the initial half has also raised a lot of eyebrows.

Bigil Ratings

The reviewer has just given one star for Bigil. Going by the ratings, he is also not impressed with the technical departments of the movie. As a bottom line, he has also asked the audiences to skip the movie if they are not Vijay fans.

In One Word

The reviewer claims the poor screenplay has played the spoilsport in the movie and in one word, the reviewer has termed the movie as torture. It has also been mentioned that the movie lacks entertainment.

Fans Slam Review

Meanwhile, movie buffs have taken to the comment box of the above tweet to slam the review. Trolls also have been coming in, based on the review. Audiences have tagged this as a fake review since it is being said that the film has had no special screenings for media personnel.