Bigil Online Bookings: Day 1 Tickets Getting Sold Out; Record Number Of Houseful Shows On Cards!

Bigil is set to witness a gigantic opening at the box office and online bookings for the movie have been nothing short of a spectacle. The Vijay starrer, which is set to be one among the biggest releases of recent times, is poised to be the best opener of recent times. Bigil's online bookings were opened a few days ago and it met with a grand reception, right from the first day. Meanwhile, the reports that have come up reveal that the tickets for day 1 are getting sold at a fast pace.

In Chennai, Bigil is set to create a record as far as the openings are considered as tickets for more than 90 per cent of the shows have been sold out. The case is similar in most of the other prominent regions in Tamil Nadu. Owing to the massive response, there has been an increase in the number of shows as well. It seems like a record number of houseful shows is on cards.

Now, a new report that has come in has charged up Vijay fans further. According to a report on Twitter, the State Government has granted permission to screen early morning shows for both the Deepavali releases, Karthi starrer Kaithi being the other. We need to wait for an official confirmation from the team to get a clear picture of this.

Meanwhile, Bigil is set for a huge opening in the neighbouring states as well. In Kerala, where Vijay enjoys a phenomenal fan base, the film has witnessed sensational pre-bookings. In centres like Trivandrum and Ernakulam, most tickets for day 1 have been sold out. In Karnataka also, Bigil is set to take over the big screens in style. In AP/TS regions, Bigil's Telugu dubbed version will release with the title 'Whistle'. The film will make a big release and has managed to grab a record number of screens in the region.