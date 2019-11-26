Bigil Online Premiere On December 13? Will It Break Records On OTT Platforms?

Bigil On Amazon Prime?

According to reports, the digital rights of the film have been bagged by Amazon Prime. The latest reports reveal that only the Tamil version of the film will be making its digital premiere on December 13, 2019. However, no official announcement has come up regarding any of these.

Bigil's 50 Days In Theatres

Bigil is persevering its great run in theatres. It will be making its online debut on the 50th day of its release if the latest reports regarding Bigil's Amazon Prime release turn out to be true. Most of the recent biggies had made their OTT debut on the 50th day of their theatrical run.

Will It Create Records On Amazon Prime?

Audiences are eagerly waiting for the film's debut on the OTT platforms. Being one of the biggest successes of recent times at the box office, the Vijay starrer is also expected to reap in record views on the OTT platforms as well.

Asuran Is At The Top

The Dhanush starrer Asuran, which made its Amazon Prime debut early this month received widespread reception on OTT platforms. It has reportedly turned out to be one among the most-watched Tamil movies of 2019 on OTT platforms. It needs to be seen whether Bigil would overtake Asuran.