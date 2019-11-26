Bigil Online Premiere On December 13? Will It Break Records On OTT Platforms?
Bigil has won the support of the audiences and the film's supreme success at the box office resonates that statement. It has been more than a month since the Vijay movie's release and now, a few reports have come up regarding Bigil's online premiere. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the movie's digital release might happen in the first week of December. However, the latest reports that are doing the rounds on social media reveal that Bigil will make its online release on December 13, 2019. Read to know more details regarding this.
Bigil On Amazon Prime?
According to reports, the digital rights of the film have been bagged by Amazon Prime. The latest reports reveal that only the Tamil version of the film will be making its digital premiere on December 13, 2019. However, no official announcement has come up regarding any of these.
Bigil's 50 Days In Theatres
Bigil is persevering its great run in theatres. It will be making its online debut on the 50th day of its release if the latest reports regarding Bigil's Amazon Prime release turn out to be true. Most of the recent biggies had made their OTT debut on the 50th day of their theatrical run.
Will It Create Records On Amazon Prime?
Audiences are eagerly waiting for the film's debut on the OTT platforms. Being one of the biggest successes of recent times at the box office, the Vijay starrer is also expected to reap in record views on the OTT platforms as well.
Asuran Is At The Top
The Dhanush starrer Asuran, which made its Amazon Prime debut early this month received widespread reception on OTT platforms. It has reportedly turned out to be one among the most-watched Tamil movies of 2019 on OTT platforms. It needs to be seen whether Bigil would overtake Asuran.