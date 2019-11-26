    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigil Online Premiere On December 13? Will It Break Records On OTT Platforms?

      By Staff
      |

      Bigil has won the support of the audiences and the film's supreme success at the box office resonates that statement. It has been more than a month since the Vijay movie's release and now, a few reports have come up regarding Bigil's online premiere. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the movie's digital release might happen in the first week of December. However, the latest reports that are doing the rounds on social media reveal that Bigil will make its online release on December 13, 2019. Read to know more details regarding this.

      Bigil On Amazon Prime?

      Bigil On Amazon Prime?

      According to reports, the digital rights of the film have been bagged by Amazon Prime. The latest reports reveal that only the Tamil version of the film will be making its digital premiere on December 13, 2019. However, no official announcement has come up regarding any of these.

      Bigil's 50 Days In Theatres

      Bigil's 50 Days In Theatres

      Bigil is persevering its great run in theatres. It will be making its online debut on the 50th day of its release if the latest reports regarding Bigil's Amazon Prime release turn out to be true. Most of the recent biggies had made their OTT debut on the 50th day of their theatrical run.

      Will It Create Records On Amazon Prime?

      Will It Create Records On Amazon Prime?

      Audiences are eagerly waiting for the film's debut on the OTT platforms. Being one of the biggest successes of recent times at the box office, the Vijay starrer is also expected to reap in record views on the OTT platforms as well.

      Asuran Is At The Top

      Asuran Is At The Top

      The Dhanush starrer Asuran, which made its Amazon Prime debut early this month received widespread reception on OTT platforms. It has reportedly turned out to be one among the most-watched Tamil movies of 2019 on OTT platforms. It needs to be seen whether Bigil would overtake Asuran.

      Read more about: bigil vijay
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue