    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigil Overtakes Viswasam Straight Away At The USA Box Office!

      By Staff
      |

      Bigil, the big release of Deepavali season has reportedly made a record-breaking start at the USA box office. It has been released in a good number of screens and if the collection reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, the Vijay starrer has straight away overtaken the lifetime collections of the Ajith starrer Viswasam at the USA box office. Reportedly, Bigil managed to achieve this feat just with the collections from the premieres alone.

      Bigil Overtakes Viswasam Straight Away At The USA Box Office!

      According to some reports, the film collected above $280K from the pre-sales of the premieres alone. On the other hand, Thala Ajith's Viswasam had collected around $ 276K in its final run at the USA box office. Meanwhile, some reports also claim that Bigil's Day 1 collection has now touched the $300K mark. Reports also reveal that Bigil has overtaken other releases like Housefull 4 and Kaithi, which also hit theatres today. We have to wait for the official collection reports to get a clear picture regarding this.

      With such staggering collections, Bigil has turned out to be the second-best opener of Tamil movies in 2019 at the USA box office. Rajinikanth's Petta, which had released in theatres during the Pongal season had made a record-breaking start at the USA box office and is at the top slot in the list.

      Meanwhile, Bigil has opened to good reports in theatres. The US audiences have reacted positively to the film. With good reports, Bigil is expected to continue its good run over the weekend. It has to be seen whether Bigil could go on to overtake Petta's lifetime collections at the USA box office or not.

      Read more about: bigil viswasam
      Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 18:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 25, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue