Bigil Overtakes Viswasam Straight Away At The USA Box Office!

Bigil, the big release of Deepavali season has reportedly made a record-breaking start at the USA box office. It has been released in a good number of screens and if the collection reports doing the rounds on social media are to be believed, the Vijay starrer has straight away overtaken the lifetime collections of the Ajith starrer Viswasam at the USA box office. Reportedly, Bigil managed to achieve this feat just with the collections from the premieres alone.

According to some reports, the film collected above $280K from the pre-sales of the premieres alone. On the other hand, Thala Ajith's Viswasam had collected around $ 276K in its final run at the USA box office. Meanwhile, some reports also claim that Bigil's Day 1 collection has now touched the $300K mark. Reports also reveal that Bigil has overtaken other releases like Housefull 4 and Kaithi, which also hit theatres today. We have to wait for the official collection reports to get a clear picture regarding this.

With such staggering collections, Bigil has turned out to be the second-best opener of Tamil movies in 2019 at the USA box office. Rajinikanth's Petta, which had released in theatres during the Pongal season had made a record-breaking start at the USA box office and is at the top slot in the list.

Meanwhile, Bigil has opened to good reports in theatres. The US audiences have reacted positively to the film. With good reports, Bigil is expected to continue its good run over the weekend. It has to be seen whether Bigil could go on to overtake Petta's lifetime collections at the USA box office or not.