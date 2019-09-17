Bigil's Producer Refutes Rumours Surrounding Release Date Of The Vijay Starrer!

Bigil, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is gearing up for a release during the Deepavali season. There has been a huge confusion over the release date of the film as the team hasn't come up with any confirmation regarding the date. This morning, certain reports had surfaced that Bigil will be releasing on October 27, 2019, which is a Sunday and the team has finalised this date. Now, Bigil's producer Archana S Kalpathi has refuted all these rumours and confirmed that the team is yet to decide on the official release date of the Vijay starrer.

She also added that the release date of Bigil can only be announced after the censoring of the movie gets completed. "Please do not speculate on the release date and spread rumours. We can announce it only after Censor and please trust us to find the perfect day that will create new records in the box office 😊🙏🙏 Also new poster at 6:00 pm today #Bigil," she wrote on Twitter. (sic)

Reports that Bigil will be releasing on a Sunday had left some fans a bit disappointed. Some of them took to their Twitter accounts to express their reactions. It seems like they are eager to see the film release on a Thursday or a Friday, which would allow the movie to enjoy a grand opening weekend since it is the Deepavali season. Along with Bigil, Karthi starrer Kaithi has also been scheduled to hit the screens during Deepavali season. The makers of Kaithi too have not come up with any confirmation regarding the release date of the film.

Meanwhile, Bigil's audio launch is all set to happen on September 19, 2019, in Chennai and is expected to be a grand function. Bigil has been directed by Atlee and AR Rahman is the music director of the film. Vijay will be seen in dual roles in this big-budget movie, which features Nayanthara as the leading lady.