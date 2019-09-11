Bigil Release: Confusion Over The Exact Date?

Bigil, the upcoming film of Vijay, has been confirmed as one among the big releases of the Deepavali season. However, the team is yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact date on which the film would release. Earlier, a popular YouTube channel had reported that Bigil might come before Deepavali and the team is eyeing a Thursday release. Now, a new report by them, reveals that there is a difference in opinion regarding the film's release date.

According to the report, the makers of Bigil are of the opinion that the film should release on Sunday (October 27, 2019), which is also the day on which Deepavali falls. The report says that team Bigil is resorting to such a decision since they feel that if the movie releases on Thursday (October 24, 2019) and if Kaithi, the Karthi starrer, opts for a Sunday release, there will be a curiosity surrounding the second film that will be releasing during the season, which, in turn, might affect the hype surrounding Bigil. Kaithi, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has good expectations surrounding it and the film is the only Tamil movie, other than Bigil, which is in the race at the box office during the Deepavali season.

However, the confusion regarding Bigil's release date is expected to be cleared when the team comes up with an official announcement. It is being widely believed that team Bigil might announce the release date of the film through a teaser or trailer, for which audiences are eagerly waiting for.

Bigil is the third venture of the Vijay-Atlee combo and the team is expected to register a hat-trick of success. Earlier, the team released a first look poster of the movie through which they conveyed that Vijay will be seen in dual roles. Recently, team Bigil also released the song 'Verithanam', sung by Vijay and set to tune by AR Rahman. The song had emerged as a huge hit on social media.