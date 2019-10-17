Bigil Release Date Announced; The Vijay Starrer To Clash With Kaithi!

Vijay starrer Bigil, directed by Atlee, is gearing up to be one among the biggest Tamil movie releases of the year. Earlier, a lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the film's release date. Now, the makers have officially announced that Bigil will be hitting theatres on October 25, 2019. Interestingly, the Karthi starrer Kaithi will also be releasing on the same date and the team had come up with an announcement a few hours ago.

Bigil is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office during the Deepavali season. Vijay's previous two movies, Sarkar and Mersal, which were also Deepavali releases of 2019 and 2017 respectively, had scaled new heights at the box office.

Bigil has already pocketed big records on YouTube. It has raced ahead to become the most-liked Indian movie trailer by overtaking the previous record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. In Bigil, Vijay will be seen in dual roles. Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, etc., are also a part of the star cast. AR Rahman has handled the music department of this movie.

With Bigil and Kaithi releasing on the same day, Deepavali season will witness one of the big box office battles of recent times.