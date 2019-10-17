Bigil Release Date To Be Announced At 6 PM!

Vijay starrer Bigil, directed by Atlee, is gearing up to be one among the biggest Tamil movie releases of the year. Meanwhile, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the release date of the movie. Now, the makers of the film themselves have come up with an update that the team will be making an official announcement regarding Bigil's release date at 6 PM, this evening (October 17, 2019).

Bigil is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office during the Deepavali season. Vijay's previous two movies, Sarkar and Mersal, which were also Deepavali releases of 2019 and 2017 respectively, had scaled new heights at the box office.

Bigil's has already pocketed big records on YouTube. It has raced ahead to become the most-liked Indian movie trailer by overtaking the previous record set by Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. In Bigil, Vijay will be seen in dual roles. Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff, Vivek, Kathir, etc., are also a part of the star cast.

Meanwhile, along with Bigil, Kaithi will also be hitting theatres during the festival season. Team Kaithi is yet to make an official announcement regarding the exact date of release. However, some of the insider reports claim that Kaithi will also be releasing on October 25, 2019. If that happens, it would pave way for a big box office battle.