Bigil's Release In Huge Trouble? Vijay To Meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister?

While Tamil cine buffs are eagerly waiting for the release of Bigil, which has been scheduled to hit theatres by the end of this month, a report that has come up is sure to leave the fans a bit worried. According to the report that has come on a popular website, Bigil's release is in trouble and the movie has not been taken by the censor board yet.

As everyone knows, Vijay's speech during Bigil audio launch had gained widespread attention. He talked about some of the important issues in Tamil Nadu, which left the ruling government disappointed. According to the report, the points put forward by Vijay has put the release of Bigil in trouble. If the report is to be believed, Vijay wants to meet the Mr Edappadi Palaniswani, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in person and sort out the issues that arose upon the Bigil audio launch speech.

At the same time, the report also says that if a compromise is not possible, Bigil's release might be in huge trouble and the film may not come to theatres during the upcoming Deepavali season. Moreover, the report also claims that the makers of this upcoming film are worried because of the huge budget involved in it as well as the competitive releases.

However, no official confirmations have come up regarding any of these. Meanwhile, the makers of Bigil had come up with an announcement regarding the trailer release of the movie. A brand new poster of the film was also released and it took the social media by storm. It has been confirmed that Bigil's trailer will be hitting the online circuits on October 12, 2019. Along with the trailer, team Bigil is also expected to make an official announcement regarding the exact release date of the film. Let us wait and see what is on store.

