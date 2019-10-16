Bigil Release Issues: No Early Morning Shows For The Vijay Starrer In Chennai?

Bigil, Vijay's upcoming big release for the festival season, will be hitting theatres in a few days. However, a report that has come on a popular YouTube channel, claims that Bigil might not have early morning shows in Chennai. According to the report, police officials have served a notice to theatre managements, directing them not to screen early morning shows or fan shows in Chennai.

It is being said that the film will suffer a huge loss if early morning shows don't happen. Reportedly, the film has huge stakes involved and hence the report has also mentioned that the makers have approached the centre to make way to facilitate early morning shows for the movie. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.

Early morning shows have a good number of takers, especially among fans, who are eager to catch the first glimpse of the movie, at the earliest. Tickets for such shows get sold out at a fast pace and huge celebrations also happen alongside such shows. Big-budget movies do earn a lot through early morning shows, which are sure to register excellent occupancy rates. Let us wait and see what is in store for Bigil.

The Vijay starrer, directed by Atlee, is expected to make a huge release across Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the makers of Bigil are yet to come up with an official announcement on the exact release date of the movie. Even the recently released trailer of the movie didn't have the release date of the film attached to it. Various rumours have been doing the rounds regarding the possible dates.

(News Source: Valai Pechu)