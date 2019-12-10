Bigil Rules #ThisHappened2019; Vijay, Atlee, AR Rahman & Archana Kalpathi Make It To The List!
Bigil, the film from Vijay-Atlee combo has emerged as one among the top-grossers of Tamil cinema. Social media was abuzz about the Vijay starrer, before as well as post the film's release. As the year is coming to an end, Twitter India has come up with a list under #ThisHappened2019, through which they have revealed the most popular hashtags, celebrities and more under various categories. In the list, Bigil has turned out to be one among the most tweeted about hashtags in India in 2019. Bigil, which has been placed at the sixth spot, is the only Indian movie to find a place in the top 10 list.
Vijay's Tweet About Bigil
In June, Vijay had tweeted, unveiling the first look as well as the title of the Atlee directorial. It grabbed the attention of audiences straightaway on social media. This has turned out to be the most retweeted post in the entertainment sector. Moreover, it has also turned out to be the tweet with maximum retweets and comments. This, once again, sums up the popularity of Bigil on social media.
Vijay
Vijay has had a fabulous 2019 with Bigil and the talks surrounding the film ruling social media. Vijay's Twitter handle turned out to be one among the top 10 entertainment handles in India (Male). Vijay has been placed at the fifth spot on the list.
AR Rahman
AR Rahman fans have had much to cheer about in 2019 and Bigil has been one among the many reasons. The music maestro's Twitter handle is sixth-most tweeted entertainment handles in India.
Archana Kalpathi
Archana Kalpathi's Twitter handle has been placed at the fourth spot in the list of top entertainment handles of 2019 in India (Female). Archana is the executive producer of the blockbuster movie Bigil.
Atlee
Atlee, who packaged the blockbuster movie Bigil, was also not far behind in terms of popularity. The young filmmaker, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site, has been placed at the 10th spot.