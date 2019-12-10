Bigil Rules #ThisHappened2019; Vijay, Atlee, AR Rahman & Archana Kalpathi Make It To The List!

Vijay's Tweet About Bigil

In June, Vijay had tweeted, unveiling the first look as well as the title of the Atlee directorial. It grabbed the attention of audiences straightaway on social media. This has turned out to be the most retweeted post in the entertainment sector. Moreover, it has also turned out to be the tweet with maximum retweets and comments. This, once again, sums up the popularity of Bigil on social media.

Vijay

Vijay has had a fabulous 2019 with Bigil and the talks surrounding the film ruling social media. Vijay's Twitter handle turned out to be one among the top 10 entertainment handles in India (Male). Vijay has been placed at the fifth spot on the list.

AR Rahman

AR Rahman fans have had much to cheer about in 2019 and Bigil has been one among the many reasons. The music maestro's Twitter handle is sixth-most tweeted entertainment handles in India.

Archana Kalpathi

Archana Kalpathi's Twitter handle has been placed at the fourth spot in the list of top entertainment handles of 2019 in India (Female). Archana is the executive producer of the blockbuster movie Bigil.

Atlee

Atlee, who packaged the blockbuster movie Bigil, was also not far behind in terms of popularity. The young filmmaker, who is quite active on the micro-blogging site, has been placed at the 10th spot.