Bigil's Online Premiere To Happen Soon; The Vijay Starrer Beats Viswasam's Record?

Bigil has turned out to be one among the biggest grosses of all-time and the film is now set to complete the third week of run in theatres. Meanwhile, a few reports have come up regarding the digital premiere of this Vijay starrer. If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to be believed, Bigil will make its debut in OTT platforms either by the end of November or in the first week of December. Certain reports have also come up regarding the exact release date of the movie on Amazon Prime. It is being speculated that the online premiere will happen on November 29, 2019. It means that the film's online premiere will happen after five weeks of its release in theatres. However, this hasn't been officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, a report also has come up that Bigil has beaten Viswasam in terms of the price for which the digital rights were sold. The report says that Bigil bagged around Rs 21 crore in terms of digital rights whereas Viswasam's rights were sold to OTT platforms for Rs 19 crore.

If Bigil releases on Amazon Prime in November itself, the month will offer some spectacular treat for the audiences. Already, the Dhanush starrer Asuran had made its debut this month. Reports also came in that Kaithi, the Karthi starrer, which hit theatres during Diwali season, will make its online premiere on November 25, 2019. The movie will premiere on Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Bigil has already raked in huge numbers at the box office. Reportedly, the film continues to top the charts in the third weekend as well despite the releases of other movies from various languages. Some reports also claim that Bigil has gone past the coveted 300-crore mark at the worldwide box office.